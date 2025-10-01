13 top notch restaurants in and around Hampshire branded glamorous by SquareMeal

By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 16:57 BST

If you’re on the hunt for a glamorous and romantic restaurant, look no further because we’ve got you covered.

SquareMeal, an independent guide exploring the best restaurants, has taken a deep dive to form a list of venues that radiate glamour.

Explore 13 of the best restaurants to visit if you’re looking for glamorous vibes:

Maya is known for its contemporary Latin American food and SquareMeal has said that it is one of the most glamorous places to grab a bite in Hampshire and the surrounding areas.

1. Maya, Southsea

Maya is known for its contemporary Latin American food and SquareMeal has said that it is one of the most glamorous places to grab a bite in Hampshire and the surrounding areas. Photo: Google Street View

Queens Hotel, Southsea, is a popular venue in the city and it is known for its spectacular decor.

2. Queens Hotel, Southsea

Queens Hotel, Southsea, is a popular venue in the city and it is known for its spectacular decor. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Alchemist cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a brilliant atmosphere.

3. The Alchemist

The Alchemist cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a brilliant atmosphere. Photo: -

The Lightship Bar And Bistro, Haslar Marina, Haslar Road, Gosport, is a wonderful place, particularly in the summer for dinner and drinks.

4. The Lightship, Gosport

The Lightship Bar And Bistro, Haslar Marina, Haslar Road, Gosport, is a wonderful place, particularly in the summer for dinner and drinks. Photo: Sophie Lewis

