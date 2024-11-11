Here is a list of 16 Sunday roast destinations in Portsmouth:
1. Sunday Roasts
Here are some extremely popular restaurants that are known for their Sunday roasts. Photo: The News
2. The Eldon Arms, Southsea
The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, has a brilliant reputation for its Sunday roast. Photo: Sarah Standing
3. The Eastney Tavern
The Eastney Tavern has a range of options when it comes to a Sunday roast. Customers can choose between topside of beef, lemon and thyme roasted chicken and leg of lamb. Photo: -
4. Carter and Co, Southsea
Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Photo: -