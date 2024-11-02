Sushi buffet Tokyo Table opens at former Mayfair Chinese Restaurant
Tokyo Table has officially started welcoming customers after taking over the site which was previously known as Mayfair Chinese Restaurant.
Signage was spotted at the venue at the beginning of last month (October) confirming the new cuisine being served up. A notice, which was previously in the window of the restaurant, said that Mayfair Chinese Restaurant closed on September 21 to relocate to Isambard Brunel Road Round Corner.
The new sushi buffet opened on October 28 and a 20 per cent discount has been announced to celebrate the opening - The discount will be on offer until November 9.
The buffet will be open Monday to Saturday between 12noon and 9pm and customers will be able to tuck into the sushi buffet for an hour and a half.