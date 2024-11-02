Sushi buffet Tokyo Table opens at former Mayfair Chinese Restaurant

A brand new sushi buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the heart of the city.

Tokyo Table has officially started welcoming customers after taking over the site which was previously known as Mayfair Chinese Restaurant.

Mayfair Chinese Restaurant has relocated to a new site and a new sushi buffet will be opening up in its place in Castle Road.placeholder image
Mayfair Chinese Restaurant has relocated to a new site and a new sushi buffet will be opening up in its place in Castle Road. | Habibur Rahman

Signage was spotted at the venue at the beginning of last month (October) confirming the new cuisine being served up. A notice, which was previously in the window of the restaurant, said that Mayfair Chinese Restaurant closed on September 21 to relocate to Isambard Brunel Road Round Corner.

The new sushi buffet opened on October 28 and a 20 per cent discount has been announced to celebrate the opening - The discount will be on offer until November 9.

The buffet will be open Monday to Saturday between 12noon and 9pm and customers will be able to tuck into the sushi buffet for an hour and a half.

For more information about the new opening of Tokyo Table, click here.

