GV of exterior at dusk of the Eagle Pub. Picture: Emma Pickering

16 photos show how Gosport pub The Eagle has been transformed by a refurbishment

TAKE a look inside a Gosport pub which has reopened after a refurbishment.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:51 pm

The Eagle in Elmhurst Road threw its doors open again on Sunday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the pub’s official account said: ‘We cannot wait to welcome you all home. We are still finishing a few little bits so please do bear with us.

‘We will then be aiming to get the kitchen back open towards the end of the week. Can’t wait to see you all! A very sparkly warm welcome is waiting.’

The News sent a photographer down to capture how the pub looks like now after the refurbishment.

GV Exterior of the Eagle Pub. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Here's what the bar looks like now. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The bar. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Landlord Paul Watch and Landlady, Emma Pickering at The Eagle. Picture: Habibur Rahman

