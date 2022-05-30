The Eagle in Elmhurst Road threw its doors open again on Sunday afternoon.
In a post on Facebook, the pub’s official account said: ‘We cannot wait to welcome you all home. We are still finishing a few little bits so please do bear with us.
‘We will then be aiming to get the kitchen back open towards the end of the week. Can’t wait to see you all! A very sparkly warm welcome is waiting.’
The News sent a photographer down to capture how the pub looks like now after the refurbishment.
