The Eagle in Elmhurst Road reopened and has resumed usual business hours.

It will be open from midday to 11pm today.

In a post on Facebook, the Eagle’s official account said: ‘The Eagle has landed!!!!! We will be reopening our beautiful new doors tomorrow Sunday 29th May at midday.

‘We cannot wait to welcome you all home. We are still finishing a few little bits so please do bear with us.

‘We will then be aiming to get the kitchen back open towards the end of the week. Can’t wait to see you all! A very sparkly warm welcome is waiting.’

Among the changes includes a new sign outside the pub.

The popular Monday poker night is set to return tomorrow.

A post reads: ‘So looking forward to Monday night poker hopefully we might have some more guests this week! See you soon and remember it’s just for fun.’