BEER drinks will be able to get a pint for FREE in pubs across Portsmouth today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 30th May 2022, 2:58 pm

Greene King is running a special event at pubs across the area.

Originally it was planned that punters would be able to get a pint of Greene King IPA for just 6p.

However the chain will now be giving them away for FREE – all you have to do is say the special code ‘1952’.

It is part of the Queen’s Platinum jubilee celebrations.

However the offer is only available today.

We have pulled together a list of all the pubs where you can get free pints in our area.

See them in our gallery below!

For more information visit Greene King’s website here.

1. The Baffins

The Baffins in Tangier Road, Portsmouth is a Greene King pub.

Photo: Allan Hutchings

2. Good Companion

Good Companion in Eastern Road Portsmouth is a Greene King pub.

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Star & Garter

The Star & Garter in Copnor Road, Copnor, is a Greene King pub.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. The Festing

The Festing pub in Festing Road, Southsea, is a Greene King pub.

Photo: Google Street View

