Greene King is running a special event at pubs across the area.

Originally it was planned that punters would be able to get a pint of Greene King IPA for just 6p.

However the chain will now be giving them away for FREE – all you have to do is say the special code ‘1952’.

It is part of the Queen’s Platinum jubilee celebrations.

However the offer is only available today.

We have pulled together a list of all the pubs where you can get free pints in our area.

See them in our gallery below!

The Baffins in Tangier Road, Portsmouth

Good Companion in Eastern Road Portsmouth

The Star & Garter in Copnor Road, Copnor

The Festing pub in Festing Road, Southsea