16 restaurants with superb gluten free options based on reader's top picks and menus

Hunting for gluten free places can be hard work.

If you have an intolerance or allergy to gluten, you will be well aware of how difficult it can be to track down venues with gluten free options.

We have created a list of some of the best restaurants and cafes with gluten free dishes based on our reader’s top picks and menus.

Explore our gallery of 16 venues with gluten free options:

1. Offbeet

Offbeet is an innovative plant based cafe in the heart of Albert Road that dishes up hearty food and drink. Joint owners, Peter Axworthy and Vicky Allen, at Offbeet Vegan Cafe in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

El Toro on Osborne Road is a Latin American-themed restaurant which has dishes influenced by Spanish flavours and cuisine. The menu consists of multiple dishes that can be adapted for people needing gluten free options.

2. El Toro, Southsea

El Toro on Osborne Road is a Latin American-themed restaurant which has dishes influenced by Spanish flavours and cuisine. The menu consists of multiple dishes that can be adapted for people needing gluten free options. | The News Photo: Dish Detective

With fish and chips being one of the most popular takeaways in the country, Fisherman's Kitchen offers up gluten free options.

3. Fisherman's Kitchen

With fish and chips being one of the most popular takeaways in the country, Fisherman's Kitchen offers up gluten free options. | Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson

Algarve's Grill is a well-regarded Portuguese restaurant in the city with a number of gluten free dishes on the menu.

4. Algarves Grill, Southsea

Algarve's Grill is a well-regarded Portuguese restaurant in the city with a number of gluten free dishes on the menu. | The News Photo: Dish Detective

