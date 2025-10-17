We have created a list of some of the best restaurants and cafes with gluten free dishes based on our reader’s top picks and menus.
Explore our gallery of 16 venues with gluten free options:
1. Offbeet
Offbeet is an innovative plant based cafe in the heart of Albert Road that dishes up hearty food and drink.
Joint owners, Peter Axworthy and Vicky Allen, at Offbeet Vegan Cafe in Albert Road, Southsea.
Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. El Toro, Southsea
El Toro on Osborne Road is a Latin American-themed restaurant which has dishes influenced by Spanish flavours and cuisine. The menu consists of multiple dishes that can be adapted for people needing gluten free options. | The News Photo: Dish Detective
3. Fisherman's Kitchen
With fish and chips being one of the most popular takeaways in the country, Fisherman's Kitchen offers up gluten free options. | Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. Algarves Grill, Southsea
Algarve's Grill is a well-regarded Portuguese restaurant in the city with a number of gluten free dishes on the menu. | The News Photo: Dish Detective