Eccentric and immersive pirate themed cocktail bar and restaurant Rapscallions announces new location
Established in Southsea back in 2021, Rapscallions, has proved to be a roaring success with locals who have lapped up the unique decor and vibes.
The immersive venue, which has an extensive range of cocktails - all named after infamous pirates - opened its second site in Port Solent last year.
Going from strength to strength, Rapscallions has announced it will be launching a brand new venue in Chichester.
A Rapscallions Facebook post said: “Shiver me timbers! We have added a new ship to our fleet and it’s set to drop anchor in the historic town of Chichester.
“We will be bringing the classic Rapscallions experience with hearty grub, a boat load of rum and the finest cocktails across the seven seas.
“With a fair wind and and calm seas we are on course to dock late November 2025 - Follow our page on Facebook and Instagram and keep your eye patches peeled for more updates.”