Ahoy there - A quirky pirate themed cocktail bar and restaurant has announced it will be launching a new site.

Established in Southsea back in 2021, Rapscallions, has proved to be a roaring success with locals who have lapped up the unique decor and vibes.

Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, SouthseaPicture: Habibur Rahman

Going from strength to strength, Rapscallions has announced it will be launching a brand new venue in Chichester.

A Rapscallions Facebook post said: “Shiver me timbers! We have added a new ship to our fleet and it’s set to drop anchor in the historic town of Chichester.

“With a fair wind and and calm seas we are on course to dock late November 2025 - Follow our page on Facebook and Instagram and keep your eye patches peeled for more updates.”