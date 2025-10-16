Eccentric and immersive pirate themed cocktail bar and restaurant Rapscallions announces new location

Ahoy there - A quirky pirate themed cocktail bar and restaurant has announced it will be launching a new site.

Established in Southsea back in 2021, Rapscallions, has proved to be a roaring success with locals who have lapped up the unique decor and vibes.

Shiver me timbers! Rapscallions, SouthseaPicture: Habibur Rahman
The immersive venue, which has an extensive range of cocktails - all named after infamous pirates - opened its second site in Port Solent last year.

Going from strength to strength, Rapscallions has announced it will be launching a brand new venue in Chichester.

A Rapscallions Facebook post said: “Shiver me timbers! We have added a new ship to our fleet and it’s set to drop anchor in the historic town of Chichester.

“We will be bringing the classic Rapscallions experience with hearty grub, a boat load of rum and the finest cocktails across the seven seas.

“With a fair wind and and calm seas we are on course to dock late November 2025 - Follow our page on Facebook and Instagram and keep your eye patches peeled for more updates.”

