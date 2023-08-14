Hampshire boasts some beautiful waterfront viewpoints and there are is a long list of places to go to get a good vantage point of the sea.

Portsmouth and Hampshire have spectacular scenic views of the beach and there is a list of places to stop off for a bite to eat or a coffee that are situated on the waterfront.

Thousands of holiday makers flock to the area for the chance of a view of the sea and the Hampshire area has created a number of beautiful eateries where people can soak in the surroundings.

From The Briny to The Salt Cafe to Eastney’s Coffee Cup, there are plenty of places to visit. Here are 17 cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire that overlook the water:

1 . Cafes on the water in Portsmouth and Hampshire Cafes on the water. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Coffee Cup, Eastney Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Briny, Southsea The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea. Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

