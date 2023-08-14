News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

17 cafes, restaurants and bars in Portsmouth and Hampshire which overlook the water

Hampshire boasts some beautiful waterfront viewpoints and there are is a long list of places to go to get a good vantage point of the sea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST

Portsmouth and Hampshire have spectacular scenic views of the beach and there is a list of places to stop off for a bite to eat or a coffee that are situated on the waterfront.

Thousands of holiday makers flock to the area for the chance of a view of the sea and the Hampshire area has created a number of beautiful eateries where people can soak in the surroundings.

From The Briny to The Salt Cafe to Eastney’s Coffee Cup, there are plenty of places to visit. Here are 17 cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire that overlook the water:

NOW READ: Here are 15 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area

Cafes on the water.

1. Cafes on the water in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Cafes on the water. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal

2. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal Photo: -

Photo Sales
Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view.

3. Coffee Cup, Eastney

Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea.

4. The Briny, Southsea

The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea. Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthEastney