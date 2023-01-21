WINTER nights and cold temperatures have been drawing in.

When the chilly breezes and icy roads set in, there is nothing like going to a comfy and cosy pub – especially with a warm fire.

Portsmouth and Hampshire has seen temperatures plunge in recent days, with The Met Office forecasting a weather warning for ice earlier in the week.

Whether you want to get away from the cold, or be in a comfortable setting, this list has so many places to choose from. You can even beat the dry January boredom by visiting one of these pubs and enjoy being in homely setting.

Here are 17 pubs in the Portsmouth are with real fires. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see all the venues.

1. Still and West The Still and West at Spice Island, Old Portsmouth, has a log fire according to Visitportsmouth.

2. The Hampshire Hog The Hampshire Hog in London Road, Clanfield, has a real fire, according the Fullers website.

3. The Brickmakers The Brickmakers in Church Road, Swanmore, has a real fire.

4. The Dolphin The Dolphin in High Street, Old Portsmouth, has a real fire according to useyourlocal.com.