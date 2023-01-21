17 pubs with real fires to keep you warm in the Portsmouth area as temperatures plunge
WINTER nights and cold temperatures have been drawing in.
When the chilly breezes and icy roads set in, there is nothing like going to a comfy and cosy pub – especially with a warm fire.
Portsmouth and Hampshire has seen temperatures plunge in recent days, with The Met Office forecasting a weather warning for ice earlier in the week.
Whether you want to get away from the cold, or be in a comfortable setting, this list has so many places to choose from. You can even beat the dry January boredom by visiting one of these pubs and enjoy being in homely setting.
Here are 17 pubs in the Portsmouth are with real fires. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see all the venues.