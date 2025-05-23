24 trendy food and drink venues in one of Portsmouth's most illustrious streets known for its thriving independent businesses

By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:21 BST
Albert Road is known for its sheer volume of independent food and drink spots that make it a hub of activity.

If you are familiar with the city, you’ll know that Albert Road is one of the main stretches of road in the heart of the city bursting at the seams with restaurants, bars, pubs and cafes. From a hearty cafe to an old-school boozer or a vegan restaurant, there is something for everyone.

With bank holiday weekend right around the corner, you may be searching for new food or drink spot, and we’ve got you covered.

Explore 24 venues located in one of the city’s most trendy streets:

1. Albert Road

The Akash, Albert Road, is a family run restaurant known for its high quality ingredients and authentic flavours. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-045)

2. The Akash, Albert Road

Pad Thai, Albert Road, is a brilliant spot for traditional and authentic Thai dishes. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-058)

3. Pad Thai, Albert Road

Southsea Spirit in Albert Road, Southsea, is an award winning spot perfect for grabbing a drink. Pictured: Sisters Harriet Scutt and Charlotte Osgood, owners of Southsea Spirit Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Southsea Spirit

