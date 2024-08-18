Portsmouth and Hampshire are both home to some spectacular views – and with Portsmouth being known as the great waterfront city, there is no shortage of food and drink venues that have exceptional views.

Whether you are heading to Hampshire for a holiday or if you live here, there are so many brilliant places to explore and with summer around the corner there’s no better time to start visiting these establishments. From 36 On The Quay in Emsworth to The Briny on Southsea beach or Isla Bay, there is something for everyone.