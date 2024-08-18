27 picturesque cafes, restaurants and bars in Hampshire offering magnificent waterfront views

By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 14:45 BST
With summer quickly approaching, there is an abundance of sensational venues that possess glorious waterfront views.

Portsmouth and Hampshire are both home to some spectacular views – and with Portsmouth being known as the great waterfront city, there is no shortage of food and drink venues that have exceptional views.

Whether you are heading to Hampshire for a holiday or if you live here, there are so many brilliant places to explore and with summer around the corner there’s no better time to start visiting these establishments. From 36 On The Quay in Emsworth to The Briny on Southsea beach or Isla Bay, there is something for everyone.

Here are 27 restaurants, cafes and bars with glorious views of the water:

Here are some restaurants, cafes and bars that have an exceptional view of the water in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

1. Waterfront restaurants

Here are some restaurants, cafes and bars that have an exceptional view of the water in Portsmouth and Hampshire. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal

2. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your walk than with a cup of coffee and slice of cake, or a full meal Photo: -

Photo Sales
Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view.

3. Coffee Cup, Eastney

Located in Eastney Esplanade, the Coffee Cup is a popular favourite amongst beach goers who fancy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea.

4. The Briny, Southsea

The Briny, which is a family run restaurant, serves high quality food including fish dishes and to make things even better customers can look out to a lovely picture of the sea. Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireEmsworthSouthsea