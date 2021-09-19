6 best places to get a Sunday lunch in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

From roast potatoes, to Yorkshire puddings and gravy – there are so many elements that make up a great roast dinner.

If you are craving a proper Sunday lunch and wonder where the best place to get one is, we have pulled together a list of the top rated restaurants on Google reviews.

You can see them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

The restaurants are listed in ascending order.

1. Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea. This pub in Southsea Terrace in Southsea has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews based on 697 ratings. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Becketts Southsea Becketts in Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, has a 4.6 star rating on Google reviews based on 416 ratings. Picture: Sarah Standing (110820-2573) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3. King Street Tavern King Street Tavern in King Street, Southsea, has a 4.6 star rating on Google reviews based on 447 ratings. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. The Eastney Tavern This pub in Cromwell Road, Southsea, has a 4.6 star rating on Google reviews based on 523 ratings. This pub in Cromwell Road, Southsea, has a 4.6 star rating on Google reviews based on 523 ratings. Photo: Rory Crawford Photo Sales