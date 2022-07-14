Sunbathing can be thirsty work so you may prefer to soak up the rays in a local café this week to stay hydrated.

Amber, or level 3, Heat-Health Alerts have been put in place for the south east, meaning that temperatures could exceed 30C and could bring about a rise in demand for healthcare services as people suffer heat-related illnesses, like heatstroke and dehydration.

There are many lovely cafés in Hampshire for you to enjoy an iced coffee while the hot weather is still with us, so we have compiled together a list of the best cafés in the area with outdoor seating.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see which cafés have outdoor seating in your local area.

1. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea Southsea Beach Café, located on Southsea seafront, has a retractable roof, making it an ideal spot to soak up some rays while enjoying the sea views this summer. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The Canteen, Old Portsmouth The Canteen, on Broad Street, boasts an outdoor seating area at the front of the café and a terrace at the back with perfect views of the Solent. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Salt Café, Portchester Salt Café, on Cranleigh Road, is a popular spot on a hot day as it has beautiful views of the harbour and an array of cold drinks on offer, including cocktails and soft drinks. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Coffee Cup, Eastney The Coffee Cup, based on Eastney Esplanade, has a range of iced drinks on offer this summer for guests to enjoy in their outdoor seating area with a view of the seafront. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales