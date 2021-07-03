The Three Lions take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.
Tables have been fully booked up at pubs across the city ahead of the match.
But if you didn’t think ahead and manage to book early, there are a few pubs that have spaces for walk-in customers on Saturday.
You can see them in the gallery below.
If you own a pub that still has walk-in spaces and isn’t featured here – email: [email protected] and we will add you to the list.
1. Duke of Devonshire
Duke of Devonshire told The News: 'We’re only taking in walk-ins. We will probably be fully booked for the Saturday game and we’re expecting it will be busy. The Euros have been good for business, and it's been as busy as it can be. Our inside capacity is 50 people but there are no limits on the number we can have outdoors.’
Photo: habibur Rahman
2. The Fat Fox
The Fat Fox in 11-13 Victoria Road South, is open for walk-in customers only, but it is expected to be busy early. On Facebook, the pub says 'we're expecting to hit our capacity shortly after opening at midday so get down early to join the queue!'
Photo: MRW
3. The Churchillian
The Churchillian in Cosham still has spaces but advises that it has limited tables for watching the football.
Photo: Mike Cooter
4. The Rose In June
The Rose in June in Milton Road is walk-in only, but it has extremely limited space. The pub only has space for around 20 people, maximum.
Photo: Paul Jacobs