6 pubs in Portsmouth with walk-in spaces for fans wanting to watch England

The Three Lions take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

Tables have been fully booked up at pubs across the city ahead of the match.

But if you didn’t think ahead and manage to book early, there are a few pubs that have spaces for walk-in customers on Saturday.

You can see them in the gallery below.

If you own a pub that still has walk-in spaces and isn’t featured here – email: [email protected] and we will add you to the list.

1. The Milton Arms There will be spaces for walk-in customers at The Milton Arms for the England quarter final on Saturday. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. The Fat Fox The Fat Fox in 11-13 Victoria Road South, is open for walk-in customers only, but it is expected to be busy early. On Facebook, the pub says 'we're expecting to hit our capacity shortly after opening at midday so get down early to join the queue!' Photo: MRW Buy photo

3. Duke of Devonshire Duke of Devonshire is walk-in only Photo: habibur Rahman Buy photo

4. The Churchillian The Churchillian in Cosham still has spaces but advises that it has limited tables for watching the football. Photo: Mike Cooter Buy photo