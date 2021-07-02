6 pubs in Portsmouth with walk-in spaces for fans wanting to watch England
PUBS across Portsmouth are fully booked ahead of England’s Euro 2020 quarter final.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:53 pm
The Three Lions take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.
Tables have been fully booked up at pubs across the city ahead of the match.
But if you didn’t think ahead and manage to book early, there are a few pubs that have spaces for walk-in customers on Saturday.
You can see them in the gallery below.
If you own a pub that still has walk-in spaces and isn’t featured here – email: [email protected] and we will add you to the list.
