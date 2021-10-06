7 best Italian restaurants in Portsmouth, according to our readers
Portsmouth has a great range of Italian restaurants to visit if you are craving pizza or pasta.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:27 pm
Ranging from independent restaurants to franchise chains.
There is so much choice, so it’s hard to figure out where the best place is to go to have a sit down Italian meal.
To find out where to get mouth-watering pasta, pizza, and everything in between, we asked the readers of The News.
MORE LIKE THIS: 9 best places to get a sandwich in Portsmouth, according to our readers, Portsmouth's 13 best places for a takeaway curry - according to our readers
These were the responses for the best Italian restaurant in Portsmouth.
Be sure to click through all the pages in the gallery to find out which restaurant serves the best Italian food.