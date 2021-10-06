Best Italian restaurants in Portsmouth

Ranging from independent restaurants to franchise chains.

There is so much choice, so it’s hard to figure out where the best place is to go to have a sit down Italian meal.

To find out where to get mouth-watering pasta, pizza, and everything in between, we asked the readers of The News.

They have chains across the UK, and Frankie and Benny's, in Gunwharf Quays, is rated by our readers as the seventh best Italian restaurant.

These were the responses for the best Italian restaurant in Portsmouth.

Be sure to click through all the pages in the gallery to find out which restaurant serves the best Italian food.

In sixth place, we have Giuseppe's in Kent Road, Southsea.

In fifth place, we have Pinsarkè in Clarendon Road, Southsea.

Our readers' fourth favourite Italian restaurant is Soprano's in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

Receiving the bronze medal from our readers is O Sole Mio, on The Boardwalk, Port Solent.

Bella Calabria in London Road, North End, is the runner-up for the best Italian restaurant in Portsmouth, according to our readers.