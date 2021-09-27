9 best places to get a sandwich in Portsmouth, according to our readers

From independent businesses to franchise shops.

But with so much choice, how can you possibly choose the best place to grab a sandwich?

To figure out where is best to fill your stomachs, we asked who would know the most about it – readers of The News.

When asked about which is their favourite sandwich shop, these were the responses.

Make sure to click through all the pages in this gallery to find out which shop is crowned your Sandwich king.

1. Greggs, Various Locations, Portsmouth - 9 Famous franchise Greggs, on Commercial Road and elsewhere, was chosen as Portsmouth's ninth best sandwich shop. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Melody's Catering Services, Southsea - 8 The highly regarded Melody's Catering Services, on the right of Costa Coffee, on Albert Road, ranks at eighth. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Florio's D'Italia, Claybank Road - 7 Our seventh best sandwich shop is Florio's D'Italia on Claybank Road. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. Pompey On A Roll, Southsea - 6 They definitely are on a roll. Sandwich shop Pompey On A Roll is ranked sixth by our readers. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales