Portsmouth's 13 best places for a takeaway curry - according to our readers

But with so many on offer, which should you turn to for the perfect takeaway curry tonight?

In a bid to find the city’s best curry we quizzed the people who know best – readers of The News.

When asked which venue in the Portsmouth area serves the best takeaway curry, these were their responses.

We’ve counted down from 13th place to first based on the number of votes each venue received in our Facebook poll.

Be sure to click through all four pages of this gallery to see which venue came out on top – claiming Portsmouth’s best takeaway curry!

1. Portsmouth’s 13 best places for a takeaway curry - 13: Bengal Spice 13: Bengal Spice in Highland Road, Southsea, was our readers' 13th favourite choice. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth’s 13 best places for a takeaway curry - 12: Indian Cottage 12: Indian Cottage in Albert Road, Southsea, receive enough votes to make number 12 on our list. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth’s 13 best places for a takeaway curry - 11: Gandhi Indian Takeaway 11: Gandhi Indian Takeaway in Wayte Street, Cosham, makes number 11. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth’s 13 best places for a takeaway curry - 10: Simla 10: Simla in New Road, Buckland, is the takeaway that takes us into our top 10. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales