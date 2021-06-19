8 of the best breakfast spots to take your dad on Father's Day in Portsmouth

Rather than staying home and making a mess in the kitchen, why not eat out at one of these tasty cafes and restaurants?

Here are eight of the best places for breakfast – or even a bottomless brunch - in Portsmouth according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.

Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Rd, Southsea.

This independent coffee shop on Fawcett Road has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 213 reviews.

If you have a spare evening the cafe also offers supper clubs and Aperitivo e Cicchetti nights.

Lincoln1952 wrote: ‘We had a brilliant breakfast here following an overnight ferry crossing from France.

‘Full English breakfasts were delicious, everything on the plate was so tasty, especially the sausages.

‘A variation on Eggs Benedict with salt beef was fantastic.

‘Accompanied by great fresh coffee.Very attentive, efficient and friendly staff and an excellent cook, a really good find!’

77 Fawcett Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0DB – Baffled Coffee on Facebook

Smile Cafe

This cafe in Marmion Road, Southsea has a 4.5 star rating based on 338 reviews on Tripadvisor.

danmG2372YI wrote: ‘Genuinely the best full English breakfast I’ve ever eaten. And being a builder I’ve had a lot all over the country. Really fresh meat, amazing hash browns and all perfectly cooked. Great service. Very friendly. Relaxing atmosphere. Highly recommend.’

49 Marmion Road, Southsea, PO5 2AT – website

Farm Kitchen

If you fancy a treat for breakfast but don’t want to have to cook yourself, well Farm Kitchen in Southsea is offering breakfast food delivered straight to your door.

Collection is also available – it can be found in 67 Palmerston Road, Southsea.

It has a four and a half star rating on Tripadvisor based on 139 reviews.

95JaneC wrote: ‘What does one say about the best English Breakfast. Everything was beautifully cooked especially the bacon, tomatoes and sausages.’

67 Palmerston Road, Southsea PO5 3PP – Farm Kitchen website

The Spinnaker Cafe

If you fancy a visit to the Gunwharf Quays this weekend, then why not try this cafe on Broad Street.

It has a four and a half star rating based on 346 reviews.

Paul N said: ‘Grew up in Old Portsmouth and this has been here for years.

‘I no longer live there but this is our go to place after a night on the beer when we visit our family.

‘The breakfasts are great quality and not oily at all. Great selection, a friendly welcome and quality food.

‘The perfect place to fuel up before wandering along the Hotwalls and looking at the historic sites. Some pretty handy local pubs like the Pembroke, Bridge and Dolphin just down the road too.’

96 Broad St, Portsmouth PO1 2JE – Spinnaker Cafe on Facebook

Southsea Coffee Co

This coffee shop on Osborne Road has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor based on 367 reviews.

As an independent cafe staff provide themselves on their range of coffee, feel-good food and cake.

It is open from 8.30am to 3pm, Tuesday to Sunday. You can book a table via its website, but a few tables are also reserved for walk-ins.

VivWWanderer wrote:’ When I wake up feeling like I need to treat myself with bubbles of joy, this is the first place I think of.

‘£8 for something on a toast is not cheap, but still I keep coming back and back again.

‘Why? Because the food is special, made with care, perfect every time.

‘The staff is friendly and even my dog feels welcome here. Thanks guys, for providing great service, food and atmosphere.’

63 Osborne Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3LS – southseacoffee.co.uk

Near to Southsea Common, this place on Bellevue Terrace has four and a half stars based on a huge 868 reviews.

It is open for brunch from 9am to 3pm on Saturday and 9am to 11.30am on Sunday.

The distinctive restaurant is based inside two Grade II listed buildings.

Laura R wrote: ‘We managed to get a table on the day and had a great time enjoying the bottomless brunch!

‘Good service and tasty food and a really good playlist!’

11 Bellevue Terrace, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3AT – beckettssouthsea.co.uk

The Parade Tea Rooms

So popular that it has multiple sites across the city, the Parade Tea Rooms are one of the best places to go for breakfast in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor.

It has a four and a half star rating on the website based on 752 reviews.

You can find The Parade Tea Rooms in Southsea Common as well as at Gunwharf Quays.

clivepragnell wrote: ‘Lush Breakfast stack and my wife had the Goats Cheese salad great food great service try to go there whenever we’re in Gunwharf.’

Western Parade, Southsea, PO5 3JF and Vernon Gate, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3SF – visit The Parade Tea Rooms website here

The Canteen

If you fancy a stroll to Old Portsmouth, then why not stop into The Canteen for breakfast.

It is located in Broad Street and is open from 8am to 4pm seven days a week.

The Canteen has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor based on 471 reviews.

lottied2000 wrote: ‘The service was excellent and staff were extremely attentive.

‘We both ordered the 'Breakfast Stack' for brunch which tasted great - all ingredients were extremely fresh and as though they were locally sourced.

‘I would highly recommend this place to anybody in the area looking for a lovely breakfast spot which is great value for money.’

Point Battery & Barracks, Broad Street, Portsmouth, PO1 2FS – visit The Canteen’s website here

