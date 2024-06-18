We’ve compiled a list of some of the centre’s shops, bars, restaurants and more. It comes as Gunwharf is undergoing a huge £45M makeover.

Portsmouth City Council has granted planning permission for the second phase of Landsec’s £45m investment into Gunwharf Quays which will “give visitors an improved full day out experience”.

As previously reported, the first phase of the project is focused on The Avenues and work will take place over the rest of this year.

A recent addition to the shopping centre is a new Banana Tree restaurant, which replaced popular eatery Cafe Rouge. You can see what our reviewer thought of Banana Tree here: I tried Gunwharf Quays' new Banana Tree restaurant.

Here are 93 businesses operating in Gunwharf Quays

1 . Gunwharf Quays Here are 33 restaurants in Gunwharf Quays.

2 . All Bar One - 4.3 All Bar One, a cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 Google rating based on 2,124 reviews. One person writes: "Solid food and drinks Great music Loved the brisket burger and halloumi fries."

3 . Banana Tree - 4.5 Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.5 rating based on 114 Google reviews. One person wrote: "Really enjoyed the food and service was lovely too. As a Malaysian trying to scout for good southeast Asian food in the UK, this is probably one of the nicest I've had."