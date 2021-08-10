1. Nando's

Nando's are offering a free starter (usually around £3.95) or ¼ chicken (£4.25) today to help you celebrate your well-earned grades. All you'll need to redeem this offer is your student ID and a copy of your results (email or print out). You'll also need to spend over £7 to claim this freebie and either order in store or takeaway. Sadly, this offer will not work on Deliveroo, UberEats or Just Eat. Nando's will also be accepting A-level results from 2020, so don't miss out!

Photo: Shutterstock