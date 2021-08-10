If you're celebrating or drowning your sorrows over your grades, be sure to go out today and make the most of the free food that's up for grabs.
With many restaurants all over the UK giving out freebies for results day, we’ve put together a list of the best places in Portsmouth where A-level students can receive free food for their results.
Be sure to check out all the pictures to see what restaurants are offering freebies in Portsmouth.
1. Nando's
Nando's are offering a free starter (usually around £3.95) or ¼ chicken (£4.25) today to help you celebrate your well-earned grades. All you'll need to redeem this offer is your student ID and a copy of your results (email or print out). You'll also need to spend over £7 to claim this freebie and either order in store or takeaway. Sadly, this offer will not work on Deliveroo, UberEats or Just Eat.
Nando's will also be accepting A-level results from 2020, so don't miss out!
Photo: Shutterstock
2. Pizza Express
You'll be able to mark your results day the right way with free dough balls at Pizza Express. To get your free dough balls, you'll need to register online and download the code available, then head to your closest Pizza Express! You will also need to order a main meal to qualify for the offer but if you have Unidays, you'll also be able to get 30% off your entire bill!
Photo: Google Maps
3. Las Iguanas
At Las Iguanas, you'll be able to redeem three free churros (try saying that quickly!) with no purchase necessary! Just make sure to bring your student ID and a copy of your results to receive the free desert.
Photo: Michael Scaddan
4. Frankie and Benny's
Frankie & Benny's will be handing out free pizza's for students to celebrate their exam results between August 10 until August 12.
To redeem this cheesy offer, you must show a valid student ID and your exam results at your selected Frankie & Benny's restaurant. All pizza's are available throughout the offer but it is only valid for orders placed whilst dining in the restaurant and cannot be used in conjunction with any other deal, discount or promotion.
Photo: jason chadwick