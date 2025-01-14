A new cafe open at Westbury Manor to breathe new life into closed museum building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new cafe has opened its doors at Westbury Manor following the closure of the museum last year.

The new Westbury Manor Cafe in West Street, Fareham, is now open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm and will be managed by Lisa Wright, who also runs the Café at Zero 5 based at Solent Airport in Lee-on-the-Solent.

As well as offering a varied menu and great cakes, Lisa is also keen to breathe new life into the private function space adjacent to the café which can easily accommodate around 20 people. It follows the decision by the Hampshire Cultural Trust to close the museum in 2024 after it had its funding cut by Hampshire County Council.

Local groups that used the space prior to the museum’s closure, and wish to return to the venue, should get in touch at the earliest opportunity as indeed should any new groups looking for a great space to meet up in the heart of the town centre.

Westbury Manor in Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing

Lisa also has plans to reopen the shop in the future. In the meantime, works from a local glass fusion artist will be on display and available to purchase from the week starting Monday, January 17.

Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Simon Martin, said: “Westbury Manor is a beautiful building right in the heart of our town centre and strategically significant to our emerging vision for the town centre. It was very important to councillors to keep this building open rather than have it boarded up while the council seeks a new occupier.

“I am delighted that we have found a way for the building to remain open in the short term while we seek a new permanent operator for the building and wish Lisa and the team every success in this exciting new venture.”

Westbury Manor Museum was once a 17th century farmhouse on the edge of Fareham and sometime after 1750, it was "gentrified" when the building was enlarged and a fine Georgian brick facade with typical windows and entrance was added.

In 1932, it was sold to Fareham Urban District Council who used it as council offices. In 1974 Fareham Urban District Council became Fareham Borough Council and moved into the new Civic Offices.

The derelict building eventually was converted into a museum which was, until last year, run by the Hampshire Cultural Trust.

Councillor Lisa Whittle (Independent, Fareham Town) added: “Although contingency plans were prepared by Fareham Council to board up the building it is great that the team have arranged for the popular and convenient café to continue to operate, keeping the building functional until new plans are decided.

“I hope that, like me, the public will support the café in the meantime to keep breathing life in this important location at the heart of our community.”