Three Portsmouth pubs have been acquired by Admiral Taverns following a huge sale of 37 Fuller’s venues.

The Druids Arms, the Stag, and the Ship & Castle are part of a package of 37 pubs which Admiral Taverns has purchased. The package sale has strengthened the group across the south east and the group currently has over 1,000 pubs.

Chris Jowsey, CEO of Admiral Taverns said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new licensees to the Admiral team, and we’re excited by the opportunity to develop these pubs in partnership together.

“These 37 pubs are an excellent acquisition for our business, increasing our reach in the South-East of the UK - Together, we look forward to growing the profitability of these pubs and ensuring they continue to develop as successful small businesses.”

The Druid’s Arms closed earlier this year following the death of its landlady, Sue Castellano, who dedicated years of her life to the venue. Her partner continued running the pub but decided to take a step back and close. The news was devastating to customers.