The former Michelin-listed French restaurant announced its closure last summer due to the owners wanting to take a break from the food and drink industry after dedicating 15 years to the Southsea venue. After over a year, the restaurant, which is now an Italian, has finally started welcoming customers once again. Officially opening its doors on November 27, the restaurant has started to showcase its traditional menu consisting of tasty dishes including pomodoro, carbonara, fiorentina pizza, romana pizza, lasagne, pollo con funghi and much more.
Co-owner, Sundar Lal, has expressed his excitement surrounding the new family venture within the city. He said: “We did renovations, we also had it decorated and the exterior has been changed and everything.
“I have done it before on a small scale but when it comes to a restaurant like this, this is a first for us.
“It is exciting, it’s really exciting and as in any business, the first few months is going to keep us busy - there is always satisfaction when you see families and kids having their meal and being happy. That motivates us no matter how many hours we have to put in.
“When we see happy customers, it is definitely at the forefront of the business.
“This is definitely a different experience.”
Here are 9 food-tastic pictures of the newly reopened Restaurant 27: