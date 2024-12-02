Formally a French Michelin-listed venue, Restaurant 27 has officially reopened as an Italian after being closed for more than a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurant 27, located in 27a S Parade, Southsea, closed down last August after dishing up French cuisine for more than 15 years. The closure was a result of the former owners wanting to take time away from the industry - and the announcement was a huge shock to locals.

Restaurant 27 has reopened as an Italian restaurant after being closed since August last year. | Sundar Lal

The venue was sold earlier this year with talks of an Italian restaurant taking its place and a planning application, submitted in May, confirmed the rumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After months of anticipation, Restaurant 27 has officially opened its doors once more as an Italian restaurant specialising in traditional cuisine.

Co-owner, Sundar Lal, has expressed his excitement surrounding the new family venture within the city. The restaurant opened on Wednesday, November 27 with an official launch.

Sundar said: “We did renovations, we also had it decorated and the exterior has been changed and everything.

“I have done it before on a small scale but when it comes to a restaurant like this, this is a first for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eatery has an extensive menu of dishes including pomodoro, carbonara, fiorentina pizza, romana pizza, lasagne, pollo con funghi and much more. There is also a special deal on the children’s menu meaning that youngsters can tuck into three courses for £8.

Sundar added: “It is exciting, it’s really exciting and as in any business, the first few months is going to keep us busy - there is always satisfaction when you see families and kids having their meal and being happy. That motivates us no matter how many hours we have to put in.

“This is definitely a different experience.”

Restaurant 27 has seating for 34 guests across 17 tables and the venue is open everyday between 11:30am and 10pm.