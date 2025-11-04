After months of hard work, an excited couple have shared the opening date for their second bakery.

Tamas Konkoly and Angela Balla moved to the UK from Hungary ten years ago with a drean of opening a bakery - and they have spent the last four years paving the way.

BEK Sourdough Bakery opened its first store in Southampton at the start of this year, and the pair have been working round the clock to get their second site in Gosport ready.

Pictured: Tamas and Angela

Tamas previously told The News: “It was one of our dreams to establish a bakery so we worked hard for four years, seven days a week, to make it work, and it’s a great feeling when you see the customers and you get to make someone’s day.

“There is a lot of work to be done but I’m really excited because it gives us the opportunity to see more faces and meet the local community.”

The new bakery, located in Gosport High Street, will offer plant based sourdough breads and pastries including f l at croissants with nuts, Raspberry New York rolls, cookies, Chelsea buns and more.

The couple have now taken to Facebook confirming they will be opening the doors of their new bakery on Sunday, November 9 at 9am.

The post says: “Remembrance Sunday holds a special place in the hearts of many.It’s a day to stop and reflect — to honour those who served, those who sacrificed, and those who gave us the peace and freedom we live in today. Their courage and strength remind us that even in the hardest times, resilience and unity can build something lasting and good.

“For us, opening our new bakery on this meaningful day feels deeply symbolic. It’s a new chapter — the start of our story in Gosport — and we want it to be about the same values that this day represents: community, care, and gratitude.

“The past months have been full of challenges, late nights, and endless preparation. But just like sourdough, the best things take time, patience, and heart.

“Now, everything is finally coming together, and we’re so excited to open our doors for the very first time.”