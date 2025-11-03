After opening at the start of this year, two friends have said they will ‘face some difficult decisions about the future’ of their food business if trade doesn’t pick up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Watts and Mike Prowting, from Havant, launched their business, MJ Fine Foods, which operates from a fully operational horse box, back in February of this year.

Jordan Watts and Mike Prowting, right. MJ Fine Foods Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150225-31) | Chris Moorhouse

The pair made the decision to open up the food truck after toying with the idea for the best part of a decade - but they have now said they are struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took to Facebook at the end of last month saying: “We know times are tough and everything is expensive right now — we really do understand. That’s why we’ve always tried to keep our prices as low as possible while still serving top-quality food made fresh with care.

“We’re not closing yet — but this is the kind of post we might have to write one day if we can’t build our customer base back up. We’d love to keep cooking for you all, but we need your support to make that possible.”

With a permanent pitch at Emsworth Sports and Social Club, the truck dishes up fresh pizza, smash burgers and dirty fries, and it has also worked events throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The News, the two friends said: “It’s been a tough one for us lately. To be honest, it’s actually been quiet for quite a long time now, so we think a big part of it could be the location of our regular pitch.

“We’re just not getting the footfall we need to keep things steady. We do go out to events too, and that’s a huge help because it’s how we can afford things like rent and other running costs.

“Our family have been brilliant as well, keeping us going through it all. We’re not giving up — we just really need more customers and local support to keep things moving.”

Jordan and Mike said a street trading licence would ‘help massively’ as it would give them more flexibility to move around but it is something they currently can’t afford.