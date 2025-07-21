Authentic Spanish tapas restaurant Casa La Siesta opens at former Mangosteen site
Casa La Siesta, a new Spanish tapas restaurant, has opened its doors to customers following a swift transformation at the former Mangosteen site which closed last month.
The new restaurant launched with a soft opening the first weekend of July after the owners lept into action to take over the site and redecorate.
Following a fresh lick of paint, new wallpaper and Spanish-inspired decor, Casa La Siesta, has been given a new lease of life - and it has already been going down a treat with locals.
The extensive menu consists of dishes including patatas bravas, gambas al pil pil, albondigas, paella de carne as well as a dessert menu that features tarta de santiago.
