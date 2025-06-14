Mangosteen Southsea, located in Palmerston Road, announced it would be closing its doors this weekend after being part of the Southsea food scene for the past three years.

The plant based restaurant, run by Nazmin Akthar, said the ‘journey has been nothing short of incredible - from launching a fully plant-based concept in the heart of Portsmouth to becoming a beloved spot for vegans, vegetarians, and foodies alike.’

Mangosteen wrote on social media that the restaurant would be closing its doors on June 16 after more than three years serving Southsea with vegan dishes.

“To everyone who’s dined with us, supported us, spread the word and embraced our food - thank you. You’ve made Mangosteen more than just a restaurant; you’ve made it a movement.”

The News reported the closure announcement and a considerable number of customers have expressed their sadness.

Samantha Edmends wrote: “Sad to hear this. I took my daughter there and the food was amazing. I am not a vegetarian and didn't miss the meat at all.”

Another reader wrote: “So sad to see you closing after 3 amazing years - Nazmin & staff for introducing us to more plant based options. You will be missed.”

Michael Ellis said: “Such a shame the food and service was always excellent.”

The final day of trading will be tomorrow (June 15) with a more recent post saying the restaurant hopes to welcome its treasured customers for ‘one last memory and one last celebration of Mangosteen.’

The Facebook post says: “As we prepare to close this chapter, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single person who’s walked through our doors, shared a meal, left a kind review, or simply supported us on this journey.

“Mangosteen has never just been about food - it’s been about community, care and creating something meaningful for Portsmouth.

“Join us this weekend for one last bite, one last memory and one last celebration of everything Mangosteen stands for - delicious plant-based dishes, warmth and a whole lot of heart.”

