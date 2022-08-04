Bap and Burrito fast food restaurant in Gosport to close after seven years

Bap and Burrito in Stoke Road has announced that it will shutting up shop for the final time this Saturday at 2pm.

The family-run business was opened seven years ago by partners Sarah Gunby and Shaz Montasser, but in a lengthy and heartfelt post on the eatery’s Facebook page, Shaz explained why they had decided to close down.

The post said: ‘This was not an easy decision to make, but it’s time I stepped away so I can be with my family. The hours I work at the shop have made me miss a lot of memories and with Sarah’s health not getting better, it’s time for me to see reality and focus on what is important in my life.

‘I’m grateful that I had the chance to follow my dream and to run my own business. It’s been something I always wanted to do since I was in school. It is hard being in this industry. You work stupid hours with little breaks, certain months you will not be able to pay yourself, you are missing family time, missing your friends, and losing your social life.

‘It has been a rollercoaster ride from the start, but we would not have gone this far without the support from our customer, my team friends and family.

‘Your support has been incredible throughout, and Bap and Burrito Bar would not have been successful without it.

‘We know we weren't the best; we know we still had room for improvement, but we gave it everything, every day with the amazing team I had next to me.’

After seeing the hundreds of messages from well-wishers, Sarah added: ‘We both seriously didn't realise how much of an impact we had made, which is making this a whole lot more difficult.

‘I just wish things could have been different, the only thing getting me through this week is knowing that for us as a family it's the right thing to do.’

As previously reported, the business was hit earlier this year by the theft of barrels of cooking oil from behind the takeaway.