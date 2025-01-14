Beloved Fuller's pub Still and West to undergo 'exciting' and 'tasteful' refurbishment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Still & West, located in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most popular food and drink spots in the area - but it will be closed for the next few weeks.
The charming pub, which is known for its iconic views of the water, will be undergoing an ‘exciting’ refurbishment which will give the venue a ‘new look and feel’.
A spokesperson for Fuller, Smith and Turner said: “The Still & West in Old Portsmouth is currently shut for a refurbishment and is due to open on Sunday 9 February with an exciting new look and feel.”
Still & West’s menu features a combination of traditional pub classics and innovative dishes including pan-fried halibut with a chilli, fennel and mussel risotto.
The spokesperson for Fuller, Smith and Turner added: “The Still & West is a stunning Grade II listed pub with incredible views overlooking The Solent. As always, at The Still & West, you will find delicious food, accompanied by an upmarket drinks range and warm hospitality – all thanks to General Manager Daniel Bowen and his team.
“On the ground floor, the cosy new-look bar area is the perfect spot to stop for a drink or two. While upstairs, the dining area and conservatory will be tastefully decorated with plenty of natural light and beautiful seaside views.
“The pub has fantastic function spaces perfect for any occasion – from wedding receptions to birthday parties and corporate events – and can be hired out as a whole venue for those extra special celebrations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.