Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘stunning Grade II listed’ waterfront pub in the heart of Old Portsmouth is undergoing an ‘exciting’ refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still & West, located in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most popular food and drink spots in the area - but it will be closed for the next few weeks.

The charming pub, which is known for its iconic views of the water, will be undergoing an ‘exciting’ refurbishment which will give the venue a ‘new look and feel’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

A spokesperson for Fuller, Smith and Turner said: “The Still & West in Old Portsmouth is currently shut for a refurbishment and is due to open on Sunday 9 February with an exciting new look and feel.”

The spokesperson for Fuller, Smith and Turner added: “The Still & West is a stunning Grade II listed pub with incredible views overlooking The Solent. As always, at The Still & West, you will find delicious food, accompanied by an upmarket drinks range and warm hospitality – all thanks to General Manager Daniel Bowen and his team.

“On the ground floor, the cosy new-look bar area is the perfect spot to stop for a drink or two. While upstairs, the dining area and conservatory will be tastefully decorated with plenty of natural light and beautiful seaside views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pub has fantastic function spaces perfect for any occasion – from wedding receptions to birthday parties and corporate events – and can be hired out as a whole venue for those extra special celebrations.”