Lucky Lychee, in Winchester’s Southgate Street, has been crowned the overall winner of the Good Food Guide 2025’s best local restaurant award, after being described as ‘the kind of place you'd dream of having in your neighbourhood’ by editor, Elizabeth Carter.

The ‘standout Malaysian restaurant’, which is run by husband-and-wife duo, James Harris and Nicole Yeoh, has also batted off competition across the South East by taking top spot for the region.

Alongside Lucky Lychee, the likes of Michelin recognised, Pulpo Negro, in Alresford, and Lovitaly, in Ringwood, have also been recognised in the list of 100 of the best local restaurants.

Good Food Guide’s editor, Elizabeth Carter inspected the Winchester restaurant and said Lucky Lychee is ‘light-filled and buzzy, full of heart, and serving exquisitely original Malaysian food.’

She added: “James Harris’s energy and charm shine throughout, while Nicole Yeoh’s cooking is unforgettable. I haven’t stopped recommending it.”

Now in its 15th year, the best local restaurant awards spotlight brilliant, independently run venues that define affordable and accessible dining across Britain.

The menu, which has been inspired by Nicole’s upbringing in Penang, illustrates the bold and vibrant flavours of Malaysian cuisine, with the dishes changing monthly to maintain authenticity.

“Malaysia has one of the world’s best food cultures and we’re proud to present some of the lesser-known dishes from Nicole’s heritage - each dish is her personal take, combining traditional Malaysian techniques with local and seasonal ingredients.

“More than anything, we’re grateful to the customers who have supported us from the very start and who create the unique atmosphere of enjoyment and fun.”

For more information about the Good Food Guide’s list of the best 100 local restaurants across the country, click here.

