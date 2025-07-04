‘Keeping it local’ is the motto at a new taproom and coffee shop which has been the talk of the town for weeks as it gears up for its opening next week.

The Lock Keepers Cottage, in Gunwharf Quays, has been given a new lease of life after undergoing weeks of extensive work to establish a brand new spot - The Fossil Thief.

The Fossil Thief, in Gunwharf Quays, is getting ready to open its doors next week after weeks of anticipation. | Habibur Rahman

Opening to customers on Wednesday, July 9, the venue, which is the brainchild of the Staggering Good Brewery team, will be a coffee shop by day and a taproom by night.

Joe Ross, company director at Staggeringly Good Brewery, said: “Personally I think The Fossil Thief is what Gunwharf has always been missing. Local coffee, local beer and a relaxed social waterside space that you can enjoy with friends or on your own and watch the sun go up or down.

“To be honest it’s a privilege to share some of the incredible offerings from our host of local suppliers in such an iconic part of the city. We can’t wait to open the doors now.”

With supporting independent businesses one of the driving forces behind the latest Gunwharf addition, The Fossil Thief will be working alongside a range of local suppliers including Broadway Coffee Roasters.

Joe previously said: “We want to create something that can really stand tall next to the big boys and celebrate the independent businesses within the city and that is how The Fossil Thief was born.”

The new site will be open seven days a week between 8:30am and 10pm - for more information about The Fossil Thief, click here.