There are a number of excellent places to pick up a coffee in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Be it from a worldwide chain, a local pub, or an independent coffee shop, there is something for everyone nearby.
We asked our readers for the best places to grab a coffee and recommendations came in for places throughout the area.
Here are 29 recommendations from The News readers for places to grab a coffee:
2. McDonald's
McDonalds was put forward by some of our readers as a great place to grab a cup of coffee. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Greggs
Along a similar vein, a lot of our readers prefer a cup of coffee from Greggs rather than some of the more hipster options available. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Bayside Cabin Cafe
The beachside café in Gosport is a beautiful spot to grab a coffee and look out to sea. Photo: Google
