Best coffee spots in the Portsmouth area: 29 fantastic places as recommended by The News readers from Starbucks to Mystic Coffee

By Joe Williams
Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:34 BST
We asked our readers for their favourite places to grab a coffee in the Portsmouth area, and they didn’t disappoint.

There are a number of excellent places to pick up a coffee in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Be it from a worldwide chain, a local pub, or an independent coffee shop, there is something for everyone nearby.

SEE MORE: 27 delicious coffee spots across Southsea

We asked our readers for the best places to grab a coffee and recommendations came in for places throughout the area.

Here are 29 recommendations from The News readers for places to grab a coffee:

Here are 29 of the best places to grab a coffee in the Portsmouth area

1. Coffee spots in the Portsmouth area

Here are 29 of the best places to grab a coffee in the Portsmouth area Photo: Habibur Rahman / Sarah Standing / Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
McDonalds was put forward by some of our readers as a great place to grab a cup of coffee. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. McDonald's

McDonalds was put forward by some of our readers as a great place to grab a cup of coffee. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Along a similar vein, a lot of our readers prefer a cup of coffee from Greggs rather than some of the more hipster options available. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Greggs

Along a similar vein, a lot of our readers prefer a cup of coffee from Greggs rather than some of the more hipster options available. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The beachside café in Gosport is a beautiful spot to grab a coffee and look out to sea.

4. Bayside Cabin Cafe

The beachside café in Gosport is a beautiful spot to grab a coffee and look out to sea. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthStarbucksSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice