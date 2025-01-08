Customers will be in awe of the floral decorations that adorn the venue from top to bottom - and to make things even sweeter, the cafe dishes up an abundance of tasty treats.

Owned by Anna Tarrant, Blooms Cafe opened its doors back in 2020 during lockdown after making a drastic career change. Originally in marketing, Anna decided to leave her job to pursue something more creative which led her to a floristry course.

Her new path quickly blossomed after she began selling flowers from the land at the back of the B&B, formally known as Jingles.

Anna said: “I used to work at a marketing agency but I didn’t see my kids as much as I wanted because I had to travel to London most days - I left my job and did a floristry course.

“I started selling flowers and that grew and grew and then I started selling coffees and cakes - we deliver around Emsworth and a lot of people come in and leave with cakes and flowers.

“It is great, it’s so much nicer, I’ve got the flexibility now. It is hard work but it has all been worth it and I think we have got to a good point.”

The cafe used to operate out of a small site at the back of the hotel but in November, Anna and business partner Paul, who owns the B&B, decided to move the cafe inside the hotel.

Now located in the function rooms, the cafe has the ability to serve up to 80 customers which is more than double the original capacity at the former site outside.

Anna added: “In November, we moved in here - I spoke to my business partner and we didn’t know why we didn’t do it sooner.

“I already had the land outside but it now works quite well because we do the breakfasts for the B&B. It’s a bit different to have a themed cafe in a hotel.

“In the summer, we sell ice cream and we buy loads of different flavours - the crazier the better and the kids love it.

“It is quirky all right. It’s a bit different.”

Anna said that some of the most popular items on the menu include the cakes, pancakes, waffles and the afternoon tea which is a hit amongst customers.

