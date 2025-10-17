The Green Posts temporarily closes for major six figure refurbishment

A popular boozer is getting ready to temporarily close its doors for a six figure refurbishment.

Greene King pub, The Green Posts, in London Road, will be shutting up shop from Monday, October 20 while major renovations take place.

The pub will undergo upgrades to its layout, lighting and decor to the interior bar area, sports zone and toilets. There will also be improvements to the kerb appeal and the outside areas.

The boozer is set to reopen to customers next month but a date has not been confirmed as of yet.

Known for its close proximity to Fratton Park and the city centre, the pub is a popular spot amongst locals with an extensive dinner and drinks menu. The venue also shows live sports games.

