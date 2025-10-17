A popular boozer is getting ready to temporarily close its doors for a six figure refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greene King pub, The Green Posts, in London Road, will be shutting up shop from Monday, October 20 while major renovations take place.

The Green Posts, in Portsmouth, is getting ready to temporarily close this month for a refurbishment. | The Green Posts

The pub will undergo upgrades to its layout, lighting and decor to the interior bar area, sports zone and toilets. There will also be improvements to the kerb appeal and the outside areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boozer is set to reopen to customers next month but a date has not been confirmed as of yet.

Known for its close proximity to Fratton Park and the city centre, the pub is a popular spot amongst locals with an extensive dinner and drinks menu. The venue also shows live sports games.