A new look is pending at a ‘beautiful’ pub as it prepares for a major refurbishment, resulting in a temporary closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Titchfield Mill, located in Mill Lane, will shutting up shop for five weeks while it undergoes a major facelift, both inside and out.

The Titchfield Mill, Mill Lane, is preparing to close for five weeks for a major refurbishment. Picture: Sarah Standing (091025-5469) | Sarah Standing

The restaurant, which is part of the Vintage Inns group, has a rich history dating back to 1779 where it was established as a water mill until 1939.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was converted into an inn years later, and it has since experienced a number of renovations including one back in 2017, which saw a complete overhaul of its bar and dining area.

“A quick reminder that our last day of trading is 19th October, before we close for 5 weeks to let the magic happen.

The restaurant has said it will reopen on Sunday, November 30 “to show off” its “stunning new look”.