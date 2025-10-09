"Beautiful pub" The Titchfield Mill gearing up to close for five weeks

A new look is pending at a ‘beautiful’ pub as it prepares for a major refurbishment, resulting in a temporary closure.

The Titchfield Mill, located in Mill Lane, will shutting up shop for five weeks while it undergoes a major facelift, both inside and out.

The Titchfield Mill, Mill Lane, is preparing to close for five weeks for a major refurbishment. Picture: Sarah Standing (091025-5469)

The restaurant, which is part of the Vintage Inns group, has a rich history dating back to 1779 where it was established as a water mill until 1939.

The building was converted into an inn years later, and it has since experienced a number of renovations including one back in 2017, which saw a complete overhaul of its bar and dining area.

The Titchfield Mill took to Facebook earlier this week to remind customers of its upcoming closure, saying: “Our beautiful pub is about to get a full makeover - inside and out.

“A quick reminder that our last day of trading is 19th October, before we close for 5 weeks to let the magic happen.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all back and share some sneak peeks along the way.”

The restaurant has said it will reopen on Sunday, November 30 “to show off” its “stunning new look”.

For more information about the Titchfield Mill, click here.

