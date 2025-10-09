"Beautiful pub" The Titchfield Mill gearing up to close for five weeks
The Titchfield Mill, located in Mill Lane, will shutting up shop for five weeks while it undergoes a major facelift, both inside and out.
The restaurant, which is part of the Vintage Inns group, has a rich history dating back to 1779 where it was established as a water mill until 1939.
The building was converted into an inn years later, and it has since experienced a number of renovations including one back in 2017, which saw a complete overhaul of its bar and dining area.
The Titchfield Mill took to Facebook earlier this week to remind customers of its upcoming closure, saying: “Our beautiful pub is about to get a full makeover - inside and out.
“A quick reminder that our last day of trading is 19th October, before we close for 5 weeks to let the magic happen.
The restaurant has said it will reopen on Sunday, November 30 “to show off” its “stunning new look”.