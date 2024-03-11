Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mad K Ltd of Copnor, were announced as reserve winner for their gluten free Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie at The British Pie Awards 2024. While Chichester based Turner's Pies, who also have a shop in Petersfield, took home the top prizes in the Vegan Pie category, the Dessert Pie category and the Meat & Potato Pie category.

This is the 16th edition of The British Pie Awards and over 900 pies were entered into 24 different categories. There were 140 judges from across the food industry and beyond, from the King's chef, Mark Flanagan, to the cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: "This year's awards have seen a wonderful celebration of the nation’s love of pies; the atmosphere has been amazing and the level of creativity is off the scale. This is a great celebration of the nation’s favourite food. There were some outstanding pies entered from the Tip of Scotland to the Toe of England."

Jane and Dave Endean, owners of Mad K Ltd, were announced as a reserve winner in the British Pie Awards 2024 for their Mad K Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie... too good to be gluten free.

The top prize, The Supreme Champion 2024, was awarded to Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish & Chip Shop Ltd, in County Durham who produced a Minted Wensleydale Lamb & Potato Pie.