British Pie Awards 2024: Portsmouth pie makers Mad K Ltd and Chichester's Turner's Pies announced as winners
Mad K Ltd of Copnor, were announced as reserve winner for their gluten free Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie at The British Pie Awards 2024. While Chichester based Turner's Pies, who also have a shop in Petersfield, took home the top prizes in the Vegan Pie category, the Dessert Pie category and the Meat & Potato Pie category.
This is the 16th edition of The British Pie Awards and over 900 pies were entered into 24 different categories. There were 140 judges from across the food industry and beyond, from the King's chef, Mark Flanagan, to the cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew.
Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: "This year's awards have seen a wonderful celebration of the nation’s love of pies; the atmosphere has been amazing and the level of creativity is off the scale. This is a great celebration of the nation’s favourite food. There were some outstanding pies entered from the Tip of Scotland to the Toe of England."
The top prize, The Supreme Champion 2024, was awarded to Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish & Chip Shop Ltd, in County Durham who produced a Minted Wensleydale Lamb & Potato Pie.
Turner's Pies were recognised for their Butternut Chilli and Vegan Cheese Pie, Dutch Apple Pie and their Steak and Potato pie. O’Callaghan said: "On Wednesday we got to try the phenomenal pie entries, and Turner’s Pies triumphed over incredibly tough competition in not one, not two but three categories. These awards celebrate the skill and ingenuity of British pie makers across the UK, and I’d like to congratulate them as a worthy winner.”