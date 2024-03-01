Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Thompson MBE, is the director of Gosport based Powder Monkey Brewing Co. which hosted the launch event of the The Hampshire Fare Local Produce Guide. The guide for 2024 has over 350 local members that showcase the best of the county, from chocolatiers, beekeepers, bakeries and breweries to farm shops, pubs, hotels, vineyards, and farmers’ markets.

Steve, who was a member of England's 2003 World Cup winning team, joined the brewery as a brand ambassador and director and he is proud to be part of a community that supports local producers. He said: “Being involved with Powder Monkey and seeing it develop has been great for me, as someone who loves food and cooking, the importance of supporting local producers is paramount. Wherever possible I use local produce, knowing the quality will be excellent.”

The guide has been produced to encourage people to explore the delights that are on offer on our doorstep. Natasha Dochniak, commercial manager, of Hampshire Fare said: “There has been a massive consumer movement focusing on eating food and drink produced locally. Our two counties, sat on the south coast, have temperate but diverse growing conditions from varied landscapes, coast, countryside, chalk rivers, rolling downlands, heaths and ancient forests. That means our local larder is rich, we have fabulous natural seasonal produce that the region is renowned for. Strawberries, chalk stream trout, watercress, crab, lamb, fish and pannage pork from the New Forest.

The Hampshire Fare Local Produce Guide was launched at the Powder Monkey Brewery in Gosport on Thursday, February 29. Pictured(l-r) Andy Burdon, CEO of Powder Monkey, Natasha Dochniak, commercial manager at Hampshire Fare and former England rugby union star Steve Thompson MBE.

“Then it’s our amazing and talented producers and chefs that create products from that larder and bring them to our communities through farm shops, local High Streets, farmers’ markets, pubs, cafes, restaurants and online. “Local food is usually seasonal and fresh. It’s often produced by small businesses who are passionate about both their products, their customers and their communities. It’s also travelled less – and less food miles means a more sustainable, environmentally friendly food and drink scene. It’s definitely something to be celebrated and this guide does just that.”