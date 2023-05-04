Burger King: Portsmouth ESSO garage has opened up a brand new fast food joint
An exciting new addition has officially opened at the ESSO garage in Cosham.
Burger King announced it was planning to open a franchise in February and after months of anticipation, the doors to the fast food joint have now been opened to the public.
The new site, which is located at the ESSO garage in Northern Road, and it is the third store to open in the Portsmouth area – with the other two being located at Gunwharf Quays and in Commercial Road.
There is a range of options on the menu including the King Box Double Melt, the double cheeseburger and the whopper.