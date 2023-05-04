News you can trust since 1877
Burger King: Portsmouth ESSO garage has opened up a brand new fast food joint

An exciting new addition has officially opened at the ESSO garage in Cosham.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:45 BST

Burger King announced it was planning to open a franchise in February and after months of anticipation, the doors to the fast food joint have now been opened to the public.

The new site, which is located at the ESSO garage in Northern Road, and it is the third store to open in the Portsmouth area – with the other two being located at Gunwharf Quays and in Commercial Road.

There is a range of options on the menu including the King Box Double Melt, the double cheeseburger and the whopper.

A new Burger King has recently opened in Cosham after weeks of anticipation.A new Burger King has recently opened in Cosham after weeks of anticipation.
A new Burger King has recently opened in Cosham after weeks of anticipation.
