Four premises, including takeaways and restaurants, have been given the lowest possible rating.

Florio’s D’Italia, in Claybank Road, Copnor, is one of them – having been inspected on April 23, 2021.

Urgent improvement was necessary at the Italian deli for management of food safety, the Food Standards Agency website said.

Staff from three businesses with a zero food hygiene rating gave their responses. Picture: Google/Habibur Rahman.

This relates to having systems or checks in place that food is safe, evidence about staff training on safety, and if the business can prove standards will be maintained.

The manager, Max Florio, told The News the rating was given because certain paperwork wasn’t completed.

He said: ‘At the time, we were not aware that certain records for cleanliness and pest control had to be kept, which was the main reason for the rating.

‘That was our fault and the rating is what it is, but we are doing everything to rectify the situation.’

Food hygiene inspections assess three areas of the business.

These include hygienic food handling, management of food safety, and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Improvement was also necessary for the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, but the deli had good standards for hygienic food handling.

Mr Florio added that cleaning rotas, fridge temperature forms and other documentation have been completed following the inspection.

New grids have also placed over drains.

Potential for pests was another factor for the low rating, and Max said the deli is taking steps to solve it.

He said: ‘Even though pest control wasn’t a problem, we now (have) contractors coming in every month to do the required checks.

‘The front door was also mentioned as a potential for pest entry, as it remains open.

‘We’re planning on building a new entrance soon, so we’ll change the door then to meet the requirements.’

Food hygiene ratings are administered by Portsmouth City Council throughout the year.

The other businesses which scored zero include Star of Asia in Marketway; Golden Chopsticks in London Road, North End; and Tasty On The Go in Somers Road North, Fratton.

Arshad Hussain, the manager of Star of Asia Indian takeaway, said: ’I brought in my own inspector to check the food hygiene and everything was fine.

‘I’ve been talking to Portsmouth City Council over a potential new inspection next month.’

Arshad added that no date has been confirmed for an assessment yet.

Star of Asia received a zero food hygiene rating on September 21, 2021.

According to the FSA website, major improvement was needed for hygienic food handling, and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Management of food safety required urgent improvement.

Golden Chopsticks was given a zero rating on July 14, 2021.

A spokesman from the Chinese takeaway said the business was taking measures to improve.

Major improvement was necessary across all three areas of food hygiene, the FSA website said.

Tasty On The Go was approached for comment by The News.

