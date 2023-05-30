Music lovers flocked to Southsea over the bank holiday weekend to enjoy the city’s first ‘Bandstand on Tour’ event.

With the bandstand itself out of use as a result of the ongoing sea defence works, the Bandstand on Tour event sees free live music being held in different locations in the city – with live music from from A.Skillz, Kingdom Kush, Van Gosh, Pork Soda, Alice Milburn and Creature at Castle Field on Saturday and Sunday (May 27 and 28) to kickstart proceedings.

Here is the full list of bands, dates and locations for the rest of 2023:

Saturday, June 3 at Castle Field – Cadency, Astromoda, and Island City

Sunday, June 4 at Castle Field – Libra Libra, Parrafin, and Tummyache

Saturday, June 10 at Victoria Park – Emilia Tarrant, Blvck Violet, Kacia, and Michael Baker

Sunday, June 11 at Victoria Park – Jukebox Jumpin, and The Soul Suspects

Saturday, June 17 at Castle Field – Live at Armed Forces Day

Sunday, June 18 at Castle Field – Along the Coast (presented by Piece of Cake Productions)

Saturday, June 24 at Castle Field – For Breakfast, Rose's Diary, and Owen Vincent

Sunday, June 25 at Castle Field – Harrison Rhys Band, Arin, and Leftward Leaves

Saturday, July 1 at King George V Playing Fields – Four Folds Law, Southerlies, and Number 9

Sunday, July 2 at King George V Playing Fields – 19 Forever, and Mojo Dollar

Saturday, July 8 at Castle Field – Harvey Jay Dodgson, Jeanie White, and Tash Hills

Sunday, July 9 at Castle Field – H.L Grail, and Southsea Groove Collective

Saturday, July 15 at Castle Field – Picnic, Music & Dance, with Salsa Solent + DJ William Hernandez

Sunday, July 16 at Castle Field – The Majestic, Tuto Tribe, and Avije

Saturday, July 22 at Castle Field – The Vox, Lee & The Freaks, Amba Tremain, and The Floor Fillerz

Sunday, July 23 at Castle Field – Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer, Fugitive Orchestra, Jack Child, and Prince Brandon

Saturday, July 29 at Southsea Common – Live at Kite Festival

Sunday, July 30 at Southsea Common – Live at Kite Festival

Saturday, August 5 at King George V Playing Fields – Neverman, Electric Milk, JJ Summer, and Bella Estelle

Sunday, August 6 at King George V Playing Fields- Lauren & The Heatwaves, and Honky Tonk Party Band

ALSO READ: Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skatepark Bank Holiday Bonanza in pictures

Visitors are advised to check the Live at The Bandstand Facebook page to check if individual dates are going ahead. Events will be held subject to weather conditions. The primary wet weather venue for this year’s tour will be The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.

1 . Live at The Bandstand From left, Jo Blanden, Daniel Morey, 11, who was seriously into Van Gosh before they were big, and Steve Morey. Live at the Bandstand, Castle Field, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-41) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Live at The Bandstand Van Gosh. Live at the Bandstand, Castle Field, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-43) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Live at The Bandstand Amy Palmer, left, and Louise Ball. Live at the Bandstand, Castle Field, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-38) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . Live at The Bandstand Levi Norton with Melody, 6, and Amara, 5, top. Live at the Bandstand, Castle Field, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270523-40) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8