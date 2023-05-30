Live at the Bandstand event in Portsmouth in pictures - dates and locations for 2023
With the bandstand itself out of use as a result of the ongoing sea defence works, the Bandstand on Tour event sees free live music being held in different locations in the city – with live music from from A.Skillz, Kingdom Kush, Van Gosh, Pork Soda, Alice Milburn and Creature at Castle Field on Saturday and Sunday (May 27 and 28) to kickstart proceedings.
Here is the full list of bands, dates and locations for the rest of 2023:
- Saturday, June 3 at Castle Field – Cadency, Astromoda, and Island City
- Sunday, June 4 at Castle Field – Libra Libra, Parrafin, and Tummyache
- Saturday, June 10 at Victoria Park – Emilia Tarrant, Blvck Violet, Kacia, and Michael Baker
- Sunday, June 11 at Victoria Park – Jukebox Jumpin, and The Soul Suspects
- Saturday, June 17 at Castle Field – Live at Armed Forces Day
- Sunday, June 18 at Castle Field – Along the Coast (presented by Piece of Cake Productions)
- Saturday, June 24 at Castle Field – For Breakfast, Rose's Diary, and Owen Vincent
- Sunday, June 25 at Castle Field – Harrison Rhys Band, Arin, and Leftward Leaves
- Saturday, July 1 at King George V Playing Fields – Four Folds Law, Southerlies, and Number 9
- Sunday, July 2 at King George V Playing Fields – 19 Forever, and Mojo Dollar
- Saturday, July 8 at Castle Field – Harvey Jay Dodgson, Jeanie White, and Tash Hills
- Sunday, July 9 at Castle Field – H.L Grail, and Southsea Groove Collective
- Saturday, July 15 at Castle Field – Picnic, Music & Dance, with Salsa Solent + DJ William Hernandez
- Sunday, July 16 at Castle Field – The Majestic, Tuto Tribe, and Avije
- Saturday, July 22 at Castle Field – The Vox, Lee & The Freaks, Amba Tremain, and The Floor Fillerz
- Sunday, July 23 at Castle Field – Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer, Fugitive Orchestra, Jack Child, and Prince Brandon
- Saturday, July 29 at Southsea Common – Live at Kite Festival
- Sunday, July 30 at Southsea Common – Live at Kite Festival
- Saturday, August 5 at King George V Playing Fields – Neverman, Electric Milk, JJ Summer, and Bella Estelle
- Sunday, August 6 at King George V Playing Fields- Lauren & The Heatwaves, and Honky Tonk Party Band
ALSO READ: Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skatepark Bank Holiday Bonanza in pictures
Visitors are advised to check the Live at The Bandstand Facebook page to check if individual dates are going ahead. Events will be held subject to weather conditions. The primary wet weather venue for this year’s tour will be The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.