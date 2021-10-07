Cadbury's penned a letter to 'plant based Britain', apologising for the wait for their vegan chocolate bar.

Those who follow a plant-based diet will finally be able to taste Cadbury chocolate as the chocolatier announced that they will be releasing their first ever vegan chocolate bar.

The product has taken the company two years to perfect and will be a dairy-free version of its popular Dairy Milk chocolate bar.

The announcement of the new bar was made via an apology letter from Cadbury, stating that the launch of the vegan chocolate bar was well overdue.

The letter was unveiled in Shoreditch, London today.

Here is everything you need to know about the new vegan treat:

What is it called?

The new dairy-free chocolate treat will be called the 'The Plant Bar'.

It will be a vegan take on the popular Dairy Milk chocolate bar and the creamy taste of the original bar has been retained in the vegan version by swapping milk for almond paste.

Is it Vegan Society approved?

Yes, the bar has been approved by The Vegan Society.

Many plant-based eaters cannot wait to get their hands on the chocolate bar and it will be available in both smooth chocolate and smooth chocolate with salted caramel pieces.

The packaging will also be plant-based, made from renewable sources.

How much will the bar cost?

The bar will cost £2.50 for a 90g bar.

This is more than double the price of a standard bar of Dairy Milk.

When will the bar be in stores?

According to reports, The Plant Bar will make its debut in Sainsbury's stores from November.

Vegans can expect the bar to feature in other retailers from January 2022.

