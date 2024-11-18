Trendy pirate-themed immersive bar closes to undergo 'big refurbishment'
Rapscallions, in Osborne Road, has announced that it will be closing for a few days while it gets a makeover - and the news has gone down a treat.
The immersive pirate-themed bar and restaurant is known for its huge selection of rum and cocktails as well as it extensive food menu. The venue will be closed between November 18 until November 21 but the doors to the ship will reopen on November 22 with a grand opening to celebrate.
Rapscallions announced the refurbishment on Facebook and the post said: “Our Captain has decided it’s time to sail into deeper waters and to do so we need our vessel to be suitable for the adventure.
“Thats why between the 18th-21st our ship will be undergoing a big refurbishment.
“Unfortunately this means that we will be closed from the 17th November-21st November however we have a big grand reopening party on Friday 22nd!
“We don’t want to give away too much so make sure you book for the Friday and be one of the first sailors aboard our newly decorated ship.”
Rapscallions also has a sister site in Port Solent which will be open as usual while the Southsea location is closed.
