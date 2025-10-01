A pub has had a ‘change of heart’ after it was previously announced that the manager’s time had “come to an end”.

Tina Giles, manager of The Fareham, in Trinity Street, took to social media last week to announce that it was with a “heavy heart” that she would no longer manage the boozer.

The Fareham pub in Trinity Street.

The post said she had been informed that after managing the pub for a matter of months, her time “had come to an end”, resulting in punters offering their support.

This morning (October 1), Tina confirmed that there has been a “change of heart” and she will continue in her role until further notice.

She said: “First of all I would like to say a massive thank you for everyone's support last week when I was told the news that my time running The Fareham had come to an end.

“I feel that because of the amount of positive support I had is what impacted on the change of heart to keep me here running the pub.”

Ms Whittingham took on the boozer in December 2023 with high hopes for the future, but a year later, she was forced to step back, prompting Ms Giles to step forward as the new manager in January.

Since becoming the manager, Tina has been working hard to put the boozer back on the map by re-introducing live music, live sport and a range of ales as well as a pool table and dart board.

She added: “It has been a real challenge trying to get this pub back to where it deserves to be as a pillar of the community but the progress is there.

“Within the next few weeks we will have the kitchen up and running again offering proper pub grub.”