Students work together harmoniously at an infant school which has been praised for its ‘very high standards’ and ‘engaging curriculum’.

Newtown Soberton Infant School, in Fareham, has obtained a positive Ofsted report following a two-day inspection on July 15 and 16.

The published report highlighted that the school is working at a good and outstanding level across the board, with early years provisions proving to be a strength.

Ofsted said: “Pupils know that right from the moment that they join the school, staff know them very well and care about them deeply. Standards of behaviour are very high. Pupils work harmoniously together because they follow school rules of being ready, respectful and safe.

“The school has successfully designed an ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum for all ages. It sets out in a logical sequence the knowledge and skills pupils will learn and is underpinned by the aim that all pupils will develop the knowledge and skills they need to be successful during their time in school and beyond.”

Students make a brilliant start to their journey at the school, with staff working round the clock to ensure children develop and make positive progress in the early years.

“Children are irresistibly drawn in to woodwork activities” which supports their learning in a unique way, helping children prepare for the next phase of their school life.

There is also a strong emphasis on the phonics programme being delivered, with a wide range of texts available and staff are quick to support pupils who need extra help.

Reading has been described as a strength at the school but the inspection has said handwriting skills to form and join letters accurately and consistently could be improved.

The report added: “Pupils relish the positive praise and rewards that they receive for making the right choices. This helps pupils to feel accepted and secure in school.

“The school does everything it can to ensure that pupils attend regularly. The school carefully analyses patterns in pupils’ attendance. It uses these insights to identify and remove any barriers to regular attendance through effective work with pupils’ families and external agencies. As a result, attendance is high.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a string culture of keeping children safe at the school.