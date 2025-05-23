A fried chicken shop has reopened after being issued an emergency prohibition order following an ‘active mouse infestation’.

Cheeky Fried Chicken, located in London Road, was issued the hygiene notice on Tuesday, May 13 after an inspection identified an ‘active mouse infestation’.

The closure was brought into effect under regulation 8 of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 which allows an authorised officer to impose a prohition order.

Cheeky Fried Chicken, in North End, has been closed due to a mouse infestation, no hot water and the site being 'filthy'. | Habibur Rahman

The notice, which was taped to the front of the shop, previously said the premises was ‘filthy and dirty and equipment is in poor repair.’

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "Our regulatory services issued the business known as Cheeky Fried Chicken, at 62 London Road, a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order on May 13, which required it to close.

“An inspection identified an imminent risk to public health, due to evidence of an active mouse infestation and unclean cooking, food storage, serving and seating areas.

“There was also no hot water to enable the proprietor to clean the premises.

"The order was subsequently upheld by a court. The proprietor addressed the issues and the emergency order was lifted."

Cheeky Fried Chicken has now reopened and is operating as usual.