A ‘filthy’ fried chicken shop, which poses ‘imminent risk to public health’, has been closed following the discovery of a mouse infestation.

A mouse infestation has led to the closure of Cheeky Fried Chicken, located in London Road, North End, after being issued a hygiene emergency prohibition notice by the regulatory services at the Portsmouth City Council.

The notice, which has been taped to the front of the shop, found there is ‘an imminent risk to public health due to a mouse infestation at the premises and no hot water.’

Cheeky Fried Chicken has been closed by the regulatory services at the Portsmouth City Council after being issued an hygiene emergency prohibition notice. | Habibur Rahman

Cheeky Fried Chicken opened its doors at the end of 2022 and its menu features chicken strips, chicken burgers, poppers, fries, wedges and more.

The closure was brought into effect under regulation 8 of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 which allows an authorised officer to impose a prohition order.

The emergency prohibition notice says: “Premises is filthy and dirty and equipment is in poor repair. Therefore conditions at the premises are likely to cause actual harm to customers.”

There will be more updates in due course.