Fish and chip shops go head to head in awards - with two Hampshire shops in the running
With fish and chips being a traditional staple across the UK, what better way to celebrate the cuisine than discover the best takeaways?
The search for the best in the business, in the Takeaway of the Year category, has seen chippies from coastal hotspots, rural locations and major cities vying to scoop the prize from current titleholder Yarm Road Fish & Chips in Darlington.
Mister Pink’s, in Lymington, and Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, in Eastleigh, have both managed to secure a spot in the shortlist where they will now face assessments.
The takeaways will be judged against a criteria including product quality, hygiene, environmental and operational sustainability, customer service, and industry knowledge.
Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which runs the awards, said: “We’ve received a wonderful collection of entries for Takeaway of the Year – it is the badge of honour that many in the industry strive for, and we are very excited to see new names on the list.
“This year we invited the public to encourage their favourite chippies to enter, and the campaign has proved successful as the judging panel can see hidden gems emerging at this early stage.”
The next stage will see the 40 being halved for the semi-finals, with the top 10 finalists being named later in the year. The awards ceremony will take place in February in London to announce the new champion.