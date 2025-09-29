Forty takeaway shops will go head to head as the shortlist for the Fish and Chip Awards has been announced - with two Hampshire businesses being placed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With fish and chips being a traditional staple across the UK, what better way to celebrate the cuisine than discover the best takeaways?

mellenau - stock.adobe.com

The search for the best in the business, in the Takeaway of the Year category, has seen chippies from coastal hotspots, rural locations and major cities vying to scoop the prize from current titleholder Yarm Road Fish & Chips in Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The takeaways will be judged against a criteria including product quality, hygiene, environmental and operational sustainability, customer service, and industry knowledge.

Read More 19 adored restaurants, cafes and bakeries that have closed over the past few years

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which runs the awards, said: “We’ve received a wonderful collection of entries for Takeaway of the Year – it is the badge of honour that many in the industry strive for, and we are very excited to see new names on the list.

“This year we invited the public to encourage their favourite chippies to enter, and the campaign has proved successful as the judging panel can see hidden gems emerging at this early stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next stage will see the 40 being halved for the semi-finals, with the top 10 finalists being named later in the year. The awards ceremony will take place in February in London to announce the new champion.